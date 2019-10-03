Loading articles...

W. Virginia woman accused of torturing toddler pleads guilty

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A West Virginia woman accused of torturing her 3-year-old son has pleaded guilty to felony child neglect charges.

The Times West Virginian reports 29-year-old Brittany Nicole Lippincott entered the plea Tuesday. Lippincott told the court that she failed to get her son medical attention or provide him with adequate nutrition.

A criminal complaint says authorities investigating a report that Lippincott was selling drugs out of her home this spring found the underwear-clad toddler locked inside a room.

It says the emaciated and bruised toddler told authorities his genitals and lips were injured when “mom hurt me with the pliers.” Medical records say he weighed about 22 pounds. Marion County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Pigott says the boy was hospitalized for a week.

A sentencing date wasn’t immediately set.

Information from: Times West Virginian, http://www.timeswv.com

The Associated Press

