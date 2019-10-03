Loading articles...

Victim identified, suspect charged in financial district stabbing

Toronto police investigate a stabbing in the area of King Street West and University Avenue on Oct. 3, 2019. CITYNEWS

Toronto police have identified both the victim and suspect involved in a fatal stabbing Wednesday night near St. Andrew station.

Police were called to the area of University Avenue and King Street West just before 11 p.m. amid reports someone was stabbed during a confrontation. The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

He has been identified as 62-year-old Thomas Denney of Toronto.

Based on witness accounts at the scene, police were able to identify a suspect, chase him down and arrest him.

James Rushton, 38, of no fixed address has been charged with second degree murder.

Police said the suspect and the victim knew each other but would not elaborate further.

This was the 54th homicide of the year in Toronto.

