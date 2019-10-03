Loading articles...

US authorities seek access to Facebook encrypted messaging

NEW YORK — U.S. Attorney General William Barr wants Facebook to give law enforcement a way to read encrypted messages sent by users, re-igniting tensions between tech companies and law enforcement.

Facebook’s WhatsApp already has end-to-end encryption, meaning that even Facebook cannot read the text of messages. Facebook plans to extend that protection to Messenger and Instagram Direct.

While law enforcement wants a way to read messages analogous to wiretaps for phone calls, security experts say giving police such access makes messaging insecure for everyone.

Barr will make the request to Facebook in a letter with counterparts from the U.K. and Australia as well as U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan. A copy of the latter, dated this Friday, was obtained by The Associated Press.

BuzzFeed News reported on the letter earlier.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
Retweeted @TPSOperations: COLLISION: Weston Rd & Albion Rd - reports from TTC a vehicle collided into a bus shelter (TTCnotices) - reports of a fe…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:03 PM
GTA temps as of 3:02p running about 4-8 degrees below seasonal. Drizzle and light rain tapers after midnight #onwx
Latest Weather
Read more