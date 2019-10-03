Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
UN extends mandate to search ships off Libya for migrants
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 3, 2019 7:54 pm EDT
TANZANIA, Tanzania — The U.N. Security Council has voted unanimously to extend for a year the authorization for U.N. member nations to search vessels on the high seas off the coast of Libya if there are reasonable suspicions they are being used to smuggle migrants or for human trafficking.
The British-drafted resolution approved Thursday condemns such acts, saying they undermine efforts to stabilize the North African country “and endanger the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.”
The European Union’s Operation Sophia had been the only regional naval operation carrying out inspections, but Italy’s previous populist government suspended deployment of ships, saying in March it would instead send more planes to monitor the area. Last week, the EU extended Operation Sophia’s mandate until March 31, still using only planes.