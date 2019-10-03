Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
UN: 14,000 `grave violations’ against Afghan kids in 4 years
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 3, 2019 8:35 pm EDT
Afghan soldiers stand guard near a polling station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Nooroozi)
TANZANIA, Tanzania — A U.N. report says the deteriorated security situation across Afghanistan the past four years led to over 14,000 “grave violations” against children, including nearly 3,500 killed and over 9,000 injured.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned “the alarming level” of grave violations against children by all parties and said he is “deeply disturbed by the scale, severity and recurrence of grave violations endured by the children in Afghanistan.”
The U.N. chief said in the report circulated Thursday that he is “extremely concerned” especially about the significant increase in child casualties resulting from aerial operations conducted by government and pro-government forces.
According to the report, child casualties from aerial attacks have increased every year since 2015, reversing a downward trend. They totalled 1,049 for the four-year period through 2018.