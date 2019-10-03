Loading articles...

UN: 14,000 `grave violations’ against Afghan kids in 4 years

Afghan soldiers stand guard near a polling station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Nooroozi)

TANZANIA, Tanzania — A U.N. report says the deteriorated security situation across Afghanistan the past four years led to over 14,000 “grave violations” against children, including nearly 3,500 killed and over 9,000 injured.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned “the alarming level” of grave violations against children by all parties and said he is “deeply disturbed by the scale, severity and recurrence of grave violations endured by the children in Afghanistan.”

The U.N. chief said in the report circulated Thursday that he is “extremely concerned” especially about the significant increase in child casualties resulting from aerial operations conducted by government and pro-government forces.

According to the report, child casualties from aerial attacks have increased every year since 2015, reversing a downward trend. They totalled 1,049 for the four-year period through 2018.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
The SB DVP ramp to Lawrence is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:21 PM
#Toronto forecast for Fri. Oct. 4/19: Cloud lingers early in the morning, but more sun as the day goes on. Still be…
Latest Weather
Read more