Ugandan activist Bobi Wine defies ban on trademark red beret

KAMPALA, Uganda — The Ugandan pop star and opposition figure whose trademark red beret has been banned by the government is urging supporters to defy the order.

The beret worn by Bobi Wine has become a symbol of opposition to longtime President Yoweri Museveni but was banned last month. The government designated the beret as a military item.

The singer whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has said he will run for the presidency in 2021, likely against Museveni. He urges the president to retire after three decades in power, saying young people should take over the leadership of the East African nation.

Now the singer says he believes his movement is being targeted. He has faced beatings and criminal charges including treason over the past year.

The Associated Press

