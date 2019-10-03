Loading articles...

Turkish, Greek ministers discuss spike in migrants to Greece

Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, left, shakes hands with George Koumoutsakos, right, Greece's Alternate Minister for immigration policy in the Ministry of Citizen's Protection of Greece, prior to their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.Soylu is scheduled to have a meeting later on Thursday with his French and German counterparts on the EU-Turkey migration agreement and supporting EU-member Greece in coping with migrant arrivals. (AP Photo/Ali Unal)

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s state-run news agency says top Turkish and Greek ministers have met to discuss migration policies amid a spike in migrant arrivals in Greece over the summer.

Anadolu Agency said Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu met with Giorgos Koumoutsakos, Greece’s migration minister, on Thursday in Ankara.

Soylu is scheduled to hold a separate meeting with his French and German counterparts to discuss a 2016 European Union-Turkey migration agreement and ways of assisting Greece cope with the increased arrivals.

The meetings follow threats by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Turkey could “open the gates” and allow migrants to leave for European countries, saying his country can’t shoulder the burden of 3.6 million refugees it hosts alone.

Turkey frequently accuses the EU of not keeping to the terms of the 2016 deal.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:31 AM
UPDATE: NB 427 north of the 407, the problem has cleared!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:35 AM
As of 5am, (Oct 3) it’s the coolest morning so far this season! #Toronto YYZ. Even cooler tomorrow morning 🥶
Latest Weather
Read more