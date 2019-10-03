Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump touts support for Medicare, slams ‘Medicare for All’
by Kevin Freking And Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 3, 2019 8:33 am EDT
President Donald Trump listens to Finnish President Sauli Niinisto speak during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is touting his support for Medicare and its private insurance option as he slams left-leaning Democrats on their “Medicare for All” plan.
Trump is travelling Thursday to The Villages, a bustling community for adults located in Central Florida. The area overwhelmingly supported Trump in 2016. The trip comes as the Republican president angrily defends himself against a House impeachment inquiry.
Administration officials say Trump will sign an executive order that calls for bolstering Medicare Advantage, a private insurance option picked by one-third of seniors.
Under Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All plan, all people would be covered under a new government plan. The plan would incorporate the Medicare program, but private health insurance would no longer have a place.
Proponents say Medicare for All offers broader benefits and lower costs.
