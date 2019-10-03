Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto home sales in September up from year ago, prices also rise
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 3, 2019 7:40 am EDT
A sold sign is shown in front of west-end Toronto homes Sunday, April 9, 2017. The Toronto Real Estate Board says home sales in the Greater Toronto Area in September were up 22 per cent compared with a year ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
TORONTO — The Toronto Real Estate Board says home sales in the Greater Toronto Area in September were up 22 per cent compared with a year ago as the cost of buying a house also pushed higher.
The board says there were 7,825 sales through its MLS System last month compared with 6,414 sales reported in September 2018.
On a month-over-month basis, sales in September were virtually the same as August.
The MLS home price index composite benchmark was up by 5.2 per cent on a year-over-year basis in September.
Meanwhile, the average selling price for all home types combined was $843,115, up 5.8 per cent compared with a year ago.
The number of new listings in September was down 1.9 per cent compared with a year ago at 15,611.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2019.