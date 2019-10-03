Loading articles...

Thai marine biologist pleads for dugong conservation plan

In this Thursday, May 23, 2019, photo, Department of Marine and Coastal Resources officials feed milk to Marium, a baby dugong separated from her mother, on Libong island, Trang province southern Thailand. A top marine biologist is urging Thailand’s government to speed up conservation plans for the dugong, an endangered sea mammal, after their death toll for the year has already climbed to a record 21. (Sirachai Arunrugstichai via AP)

BANGKOK — A top marine biologist is urging Thailand’s government to speed up conservation plans for the dugong, an endangered sea mammal, after their death toll for the year has already climbed to a record 21.

Thon Thamrongnawasawat said on his Facebook page that the carcass of a dugong was found Tuesday off the southern province of Krabi. The young female apparently drowned after being caught in a fishing net.

Experts believe only 250 dugongs are left in Thai waters.

Thon, who has served on a government environment committee, says a three-year master plan for dugong conservation is awaiting Cabinet approval.

The plan is called the “Marium Project” after the name given a much-loved ailing baby dugong who died two months ago under the care of veterinarians after her rescue.

The Associated Press


