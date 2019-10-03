Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Thai marine biologist pleads for dugong conservation plan
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 3, 2019 4:38 am EDT
In this Thursday, May 23, 2019, photo, Department of Marine and Coastal Resources officials feed milk to Marium, a baby dugong separated from her mother, on Libong island, Trang province southern Thailand. A top marine biologist is urging Thailand’s government to speed up conservation plans for the dugong, an endangered sea mammal, after their death toll for the year has already climbed to a record 21. (Sirachai Arunrugstichai via AP)
BANGKOK — A top marine biologist is urging Thailand’s government to speed up conservation plans for the dugong, an endangered sea mammal, after their death toll for the year has already climbed to a record 21.
Thon Thamrongnawasawat said on his Facebook page that the carcass of a dugong was found Tuesday off the southern province of Krabi. The young female apparently drowned after being caught in a fishing net.
Experts believe only 250 dugongs are left in Thai waters.
Thon, who has served on a government environment committee, says a three-year master plan for dugong conservation is awaiting Cabinet approval.
The plan is called the “Marium Project” after the name given a much-loved ailing baby dugong who died two months ago under the care of veterinarians after her rescue.