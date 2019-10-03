Loading articles...

Teen gets 5 days in juvenile jail for racist videos, threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 16-year-old has been sentenced to five days in a juvenile jail and 18 months of probation for creating racist videos and threatening to shoot up his Catholic school in South Carolina.

The State newspaper reports the teen said in court Wednesday he was sorry and disgusted at himself for the pain he caused Cardinal Newman school in Columbia and the African-American community.

The videos showed the white teen shooting a box he says represents all black men. He used racial slurs several times. The videos were sent on a group chat where the teen also threatened to shoot up the school.

The teen pleaded guilty to second degree assault and unlawful communications in Family Court. His name wasn’t released because he’s a juvenile.

___

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
SB DVP at Lawrence, two lanes are blocked with a collision. It is slow from South of Finch.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:37 AM
Wind gusts up to 50km/hour out of the ENE as of 8:16am Oct 3 at #Toronto YTZ. Wind will settle down this afternoon…
Latest Weather
Read more