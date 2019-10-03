Loading articles...

Strong typhoon hits South Korea, leaving 9 dead, 5 missing

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — A powerful typhoon has lashed southern South Korea, leaving nine people dead and five others missing.

Typhoon Mitag brought strong winds and heavy rainfall to the southern part of the country on Wednesday and Thursday.

The interior ministry says the nine dead included six people who were buried by landslides. It says seven people were injured in typhoon-related incidents.

A ministry report says the storm knocked out power to 48,670 homes and flooded hundreds of homes and other buildings.

South Korea’s weather agency says the storm dissipated around noon Thursday in the waters off the east coast.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: NB 427 north of the 407, the problem has cleared!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 55 minutes ago
As of 5am, (Oct 3) it’s the coolest morning so far this season! #Toronto YYZ. Even cooler tomorrow morning 🥶
Latest Weather
Read more