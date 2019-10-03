Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Saudi man sentenced to more than 12 years for visa fraud
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 3, 2019 6:15 pm EDT
OKLAHOMA CITY — A Saudi man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to not disclosing he had attended an al-Qaida terrorist training camp in Afghanistan before entering the U.S.
Federal court records indicate 35-year-old Naif Abdulaziz Alfallaj of Weatherford, Oklahoma, was sentenced Thursday in Oklahoma City. Alfallaj pleaded guilty in December to obtaining a visa by fraud and lying to the FBI during its investigation of him.
A February 2018 indictment alleged Alfallaj was granted a visa in 2011 after answering “no” when asked if he supported terrorist organizations or had received firearms training. Prosecutors say Alfallaj attended an al-Qaida training camp in 2000. He had lived in Oklahoma since 2012.
Alfallaj’s attorney, William H. Campbell, didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.