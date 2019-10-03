Loading articles...

Police: Power tool used to vandalize ‘America’s Stonehenge’

SALEM, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire say it appears someone used a power tool to vandalize a stone at group of rock configurations called America’s Stonehenge.

The vandalism was reported to the Salem police Sunday by the property’s owners. The stone was knocked over.

Police also said an 18-inch (45.7-centimetre) wooden cross was suspended between two trees, and several photos and hand-drawn images were attached to it. Police haven’t identified anyone in the photos.

They believe the person or persons involved were trying to reenact a scene in a fictional book that features America’s Stonehenge.

America’s Stonehenge, which features cave-like, granite enclosures, has drawn believers who say it’s a thousand or more years old, and skeptics who say the evidence suggests it was the work of a 19th century shoemaker.

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com

The Associated Press

