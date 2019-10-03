Loading articles...

PepsiCo and Meet Group advance while Tesla and GoPro slip

NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday.

PepsiCo Inc., up $3.99 to $137.93

The food and beverage company gave investors an upbeat revenue forecast after beating Wall Street’s third-quarter profit expectations.

Clorox Co., down $2.33 to $147.02

The maker of bleach and other consumer products slashed its profit forecast for fiscal year 2020.

Tesla Inc., down $10.10 to $233.03

The electric car maker’s sales accelerated again during the summer, but still lag behind the pace it needs to reach CEO Elon Musk’s goal for the entire year.

GoPro Inc., down 97 cents to $4.16

The camera maker cut its profit and revenue forecast for the year because of production delays.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., up 60 cents to $7.30

The iron ore mining company will join the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

American Tower Corp., up $3.91 to $223.90

Investors shifted money to safe-play holdings, including real estate companies, because of growing concerns about the economy’s health.

Constellation Brands Inc., down $12.53 to $194.26

The maker of Corona beer and other beverages swung to a loss during its fiscal second quarter due to investments in a Canadian cannabis company.

The Meet Group Inc., up 84 cents to $4

The livestreaming technology company issued a solid profit and revenue forecast for the third quarter.

The Associated Press

