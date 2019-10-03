Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario reverses cut to Transition Child Benefit while it conducts review
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 3, 2019 12:30 pm EDT
TORONTO – Ontario is reversing funding cuts to a child benefit program that helps low-income families and refugee claimants.
A spokeswoman for the province’s social services minister confirms the Progressive Conservative government will not go ahead with scrapping the Transition Child Benefit.
The benefit — which provided up to $230 a month for low-income families not receiving other child benefits — had been scheduled to end Nov. 1.
But the Tories say it will now continue as the government conducts a broader review of the province’s system of social assistance programs.
The government announced in its spring budget it was cutting the child benefit, prompting an outcry from municipal mayors.
Toronto Mayor John Tory — who had been among those asking for the cut to be reversed — lauded the province for changing course, saying the benefit should be permanently funded.
