Loading articles...

Ontario Human Rights Commission to make accessible education announcement

A student with a laptop in a classroom. GETTY IMAGES/peopleimages.com

TORONTO – Ontario’s human rights watchdog is to make an announcement this morning about accessible education.

No details were immediately available from the Ontario Human Rights Commission.

But in August 2018, the oversight body updated its education policy for the first time in 14 years and issued recommendations to help make the system more inclusive.

The policy says disabled students face barriers from primary school through to post-secondary education.

It says the system needs to modernize its approach to people with disabilities and do more to accommodate their diverse needs.

Today’s announcement will come at a news conference scheduled for 10:00 a.m.

||
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 33 minutes ago
Northbound 427 north of the 407 2 lanes are blocked due to a collision
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 55 minutes ago
As of 5am, (Oct 3) it’s the coolest morning so far this season! #Toronto YYZ. Even cooler tomorrow morning 🥶
Latest Weather
Read more