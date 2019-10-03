Toronto comes together for all-night art, charity run, and other events

The first weekend of October has arrived and there is so much autumn-filled fun to be had. This is the month of Thanksgiving and Halloween, for starters, but there are so many other things to look forward to.

This weekend, Nuit Blanche takes over the city, but there are other events taking place. Below is a curated list.

With the sundown to sunrise arts festival in town, it means extended service on most of the subway lines. But there are also road closures, scroll below for a list.

Have a lovely autumn weekend.

Park workers use a tractor with a industrial leaf blower to pile up fall leaves at High Park, in Toronto on Monday, Oct. 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Events

All-night arts festival

Nearly 90 art projects will be on display at this weekend’s Nuit Blanche, which starts at 7 p.m. Saturday and runs until 7 a.m. Sunday. This year’s theme is Continuum, which focuses on Torontonians who are in a “constant state of becoming.” The exhibits will be at nine areas: downtown core, the western part of the waterfront, Bloor-Yorkville, Danforth East, Don Mills, Fort York, Scarborough, Sterling Road, and Queen West. Click here for a map of the projects. To help you get around the city, subway service will be extended on lines 1, 2 and 3 with free entry on the lines during the event, but access to Line 3 will only be free at Scarborough Centre Station. Some surface routes will also be on diversion. Click here for more details.

Raising money to cure cancer

The CIBC Run for the Cure takes place at 57 locations in Canada on Sunday, including in downtown Toronto. Participants will be able to walk or run the one-kilometre and five-kilometre routes, and those with mobility aides can reach out to their local event for information on the accessibility of the route. If you are not able to make it to the event, people can still raise money by walking their dog or doing yoga in their own backyard. Money raised from the event will go to fund breast cancer research and support services at the Canadian Cancer Society. Click here to register.

Take some time for you

After a stressful week, you need to make time for yourself and you can do that at the Wellness Market on Sunday. The market, which is being held at the Artscape Wychwood Barns, focuses on improving a person’s health and well-being. Check out the more than 40 vendors offering healthy treats and other things to inspire you, as well as advice from natural and holistic practitioners, yoga sessions and relaxation time at the “meditation station.” Admission is free for children under 12.

Film fest for foodies

If you think and dream about food all the time, you really need to be at the Toronto Food Film Fest. The two-day festival, which starts on Friday, will showcase films about food and at each screening, you can indulge in snacks dished out by top chefs. If you want learn more about food, the event also offers workshops, dining experiences, beer and wine tastings, and panel discussions. The festival takes place at four different venues in Little Italy.

Block party in Leaside

For the second year in a row, a neighbourhood of East York is throwing a party — for a good cause. The Leaside Block Party aims to raise awareness for the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, and showcase the community as well. There will be treats and snacks, entertainment, activities and other vendors. The hospital helps and supports kids with disabilities. The party will be held at Trace Manes Park on Saturday.

Road closures

Nuit Blanche

Several roads will be closed for the arts festival, including Bay Street from Dundas to Adelaide streets and Queen Street West between Yonge Street and University Avenue. Click here for a full list of the road closures.

Gardiner Expressway

Starting at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, the Sherbourne/Jarvis off-ramp from the westbound Gardiner Expressway will be closed until next spring due to construction. The ramp is being replaced as part of the rehabilitation work along the expressway between Jarvis and Cherry streets.

From 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Saturday, the westbound expressway will be reduced to two lanes from the DVP to just west of the Sherbourne/Jarvis off-ramp as crews set up the work zone.

During the ramp closure, drivers will have to use the Yonge-Bay-York off-ramp or the southbound DVP ramp to Richmond Street.