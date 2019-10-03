Loading articles...

Nonprofits back Abbott’s vow to combat Austin homelessness

AUSTIN, Texas — Nonprofits are welcoming Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s vow to deploy state agencies to address homelessness in the state’s capital of Austin if city officials don’t act by November.

The local community organizations’ response on Thursday comes after Abbott sent Mayor Steve Adler a letter stating city officials must address “the mounting homelessness crisis in Austin,” or the state will step in.

Abbott noted the city’s June decision to largely rescind prohibitions on sitting or sleeping in public and panhandling has caused homeless encampments by roadways and the accumulation of feces and used needles.

The Republican governor says he could act through several state agencies to combat those public health and safety concerns.

Greg McCormack of Front Steps says advocates would welcome state support and resources to tackle Austin’s homelessness.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 407 jammed from the 410 to west of Mavis - three right lanes remain closed, SB Mavis ramp to WB 407 also closed.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 23 minutes ago
#Toronto forecast for Fri. Oct. 4/19: Cloud lingers early in the morning, but more sun as the day goes on. Still be…
Latest Weather
Read more