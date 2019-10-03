Loading articles...

Nigeria’s leader in South Africa after attacks on foreigners

JOHANNESBURG — Nigeria’s president is visiting South Africa’s leader after a wave of attacks on foreigners angered many African countries and led to an extraordinary airlift to take hundreds of Nigerians home.

Thursday’s meeting between Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is also a meeting of Africa’s two largest economies.

South Africa has been making efforts to mend ties with Nigeria and others after its government faced criticism for not explicitly speaking out against xenophobia at first but instead framing the violence as crime. More than 12 people were killed and more than 700 arrested.

South Africa’s president has said his government is “totally committed” against attacks on foreign nationals. He acknowledges frustration about high unemployment but has told countrymen not to take it out on foreigners.

The Associated Press

