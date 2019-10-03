Loading articles...

More benefits planned for some Oklahoma death row inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections plans to move some of the 44 death row inmates housed at the prison’s maximum-security H-Unit to another unit to give them more benefits and access to the outdoors.

The agency’s interim Director Scott Crow says in a letter released Thursday to the American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma that he plans to move “qualifying inmates” to another unit by the end of October.

Crow says the move will allow those inmates to have direct sunlight, better access to the outdoors and unrestricted conversation with other inmates.

The ACLU of Oklahoma warned Crow in a July letter about numerous potential constitutional violations of the rights of death row inmates, mostly by confining them to their cells for 23 hours per day.

The Associated Press

