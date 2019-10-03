Loading articles...

Mom who says toddler shot, killed her son faces sentencing

FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff shows Wendy Lavarnia. Lavarnia, who says her 2-year-old son fatally shot her 9-year-old son with a handgun that she left on a bed faces sentencing for her role in the 2017 killing. Lavarnia will face 10 to 16 years in prison Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 after being convicted of manslaughter in the death of her son, Landen.(Maricopa County Sheriff via AP, File)

PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman who says her 2-year-old son fatally shot her 9-year-old son with a handgun that she left on a bed faces sentencing for her role in the 2017 killing.

A plea deal for Wendy Lavarnia calls for 10 to 16 years in prison when she’s sentenced Thursday for manslaughter in the death of her son, Landen.

She has acknowledged she caused his death by recklessly leaving the gun out where the toddler could grab it.

In the months after the killing, police expressed skepticism about Lavarnia’s account of the shooting and said they were having a tough time determining who shot the child.

Maricopa County Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Amanda Steele said prosecutors still can’t determine who fired the gun 2 1/2 years after the killing.

Jacques Billeaud, The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
SB DVP at Lawrence, two lanes are blocked with a collision. It is slow from South of Finch.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:37 AM
Wind gusts up to 50km/hour out of the ENE as of 8:16am Oct 3 at #Toronto YTZ. Wind will settle down this afternoon…
Latest Weather
Read more