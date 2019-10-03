Loading articles...

Mississippi city tries to limit noise near abortion clinic

JACKSON, Miss. — Noisy conflict is common outside Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, with protesters sometimes using bullhorns to amplify their voices and the clinic itself blaring music to keep patients from hearing the protesters.

Owners of nearby stores and restaurants say the commotion is a headache for their customers.

In response, the Jackson City Council voted 3-1 Tuesday to enact a local law limiting amplified sound outside health care facilities and creating buffer zones to move protesters further from the facilities’ entrance.

The law is set to take effect in about a month, and opponents say it unconstitutionally limits their right to free speech.

The council vote came days before a federal appeals court is set to hear arguments over a 2018 Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks.

Emily Wagster Pettus, The Associated Press

