Minnesota keeps gay weddings videos fight in district court

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota’s attorney general says the state’s fight against a lawsuit filed by two Minnesota filmmakers who want the right to refuse to record same-sex weddings will continue in federal district court.

Attorney General Keith Ellison and Minnesota Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero says in an opinion piece published in Thursday’s Star Tribune that Minnesota is opting not to take the case to the full 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals or the U.S. Supreme Court because of the limited facts on record and the Supreme Court’s current composition.

A three-judge panel of the 8th Circuit reinstated the lawsuit filed by Telescope Media Group in St. Cloud in August. The filmmakers say videos are a form of speech with protections under the First Amendment.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

The Associated Press

