Mexico senator, reports: Supreme Court judge abruptly quits

MEXICO CITY — Mexico Supreme Court justice Eduardo Medina Mora has reportedly resigned in a highly unusual and abrupt move.

Sen. Ricardo Monreal said Thursday evening via Twitter that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has accepted the resignation and it will now go to the Senate, as spelled out by the constitution. Monreal is a Morena party ally of López Obrador.

Supreme Court President Arturo Zaldívar announced online that he would be attentive to determinations by the president and Senate regarding the resignation.

A court statement said it was awaiting confirmation. Multiple Mexican media outlets also reported the resignation.

Broadcaster Televisa said it was the first time the high tribunal has seen a resignation since a 1994 constitutional reform that created the court in its current form.

The Associated Press

