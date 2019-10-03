Loading articles...

Mexico intercepts 2 trucks crowded with 243 migrants

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities say they have intercepted two trucks carrying 243 migrants in crowded conditions in the southern state of Chiapas.

A government statement says the vehicles were discovered in two separate incidents by federal authorities.

The migrants were from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, and 46 were minors.

The Thursday night statement said the migrants showed signs of dehydration and were treated and delivered to the custody of the National Migration Institute.

The drivers and their companions were detained.

Mexico has ramped up efforts to stem migration through its territory in recent months under pressure from Washington.

Authorities say people-smuggling is a key area of emphasis for the crackdown.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:25 PM
The SB DVP ramp to Lawrence is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:21 PM
#Toronto forecast for Fri. Oct. 4/19: Cloud lingers early in the morning, but more sun as the day goes on. Still be…
Latest Weather
Read more