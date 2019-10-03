Loading articles...

Melania Trump meets Boy Scouts, floats river in Wyoming

Spectators gather at the Town Square in Jackson, Wyo., to try and catch a glimpse of First lady Melania Trump as she visits a group of Boy Scouts on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Trump later went on a scenic float trip on the Snake River in Grand Teton National Park. (Ryan Dorgan/Jackson Hole News & Guide via AP)

JACKSON, Wyo. — Melania Trump met with Boy Scouts and rafted down the Snake River to kick off a two-day trip to Wyoming to promote her youth initiative and U.S. national parks.

The first lady spent about 20 minutes greeting the uniformed scouts and posing for pictures in Jackson on Thursday as a crowd of several hundred people lined the sidewalks around the town square.

Later in the afternoon, Trump and a group of fourth-graders rafted down the Snake River with the Teton Range as a backdrop.

The White House says the first lady is spreading the child well-being message that’s a big component of her year-old “Be Best” initiative.

On Friday, she is scheduled to visit Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks.

The Associated Press

