Man pleads guilty in counterfeit check bank fraud scheme

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Connecticut man who police say participated in a counterfeit check bank fraud ring has pleaded guilty.

Republican American reports 24-year-old Jonell Bonilla, of Waterbury, pleaded guilty Wednesday to his part in a fraud scheme that included obtaining personal information to withdraw thousands of dollars.

The ring allegedly approached people on Facebook and offered to pay them in exchange for their personal banking information, which the ring used to access their accounts.

Prosecutors say the ring told victims that legitimate checks would be deposited into the accounts, but they deposited counterfeit checks instead. Members of the ring would then withdraw cash before bank employees realized the checks were fake.

At least 12 banks were defrauded a total of about $240,000.

Bonilla is expected to be sentenced early next year.

___

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com

The Associated Press

