Man, 70, charged with mischief for calling 911 to complain about Amber Alert

Hamilton police have charged a 70-year-old man with mischief after he called 911 to complain about Tuesday’s Amber Alert for five missing children.

In a release, police said the man called 911 shortly after 5 p.m. admitting he didn’t have an emergency, but was upset that the alerts were disturbing his attempts to rest.

Police further alleged that the man admitted he was purposely trying to tie up emergency lines and would continue to call 911 in response to the ongoing alert.

Douglas Bagshaw was later arrested and charged with mischief. He’ll be in court on Oct. 15.

The children who were the subject of the alert were later found safe at a rental cottage in Fort Erie.

At this point their father has not been charged, but Niagara regional police said an investigation is ongoing.