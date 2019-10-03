Loading articles...

Knife attack at Paris police headquarters injures 2 officers

PARIS — A French police union official says an attacker armed with a knife injured two officers inside Paris police headquarters before he was shot and killed.

Union official Yves Lefebvre said the attack happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday at the headquarters located just across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral.

Lefebvre told BFM television that one of the officers was gravely injured.

It wasn’t immediately clear how far inside the building the assailant got before police shot him.

French media say the country’s interior minister and the Paris prosecutor were on their way to the scene.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:31 AM
UPDATE: NB 427 north of the 407, the problem has cleared!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:35 AM
As of 5am, (Oct 3) it’s the coolest morning so far this season! #Toronto YYZ. Even cooler tomorrow morning 🥶
Latest Weather
Read more