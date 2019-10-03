Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Jury awards $4.8M in fatal shooting of Chicago man by guard
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 3, 2019 10:24 am EDT
CHICAGO — The mother of a Chicago man fatally shot by a security guard at a public housing complex has been awarded nearly $5 million in her lawsuit against a security company.
A Cook County jury awarded Ulisa Howell-Darby $4.8 million on Tuesday after ruling that the security guard who shot 24-year-old Eric Knox in June 2016 was responsible for his death.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Howell-Darby had sued Kates Detective & Security Services Agency in 2017.
Court records show Knox was outside at a party at a Chicago Housing Authority complex when four Kates security guards pulled up and a shooting broke out. Knox was shot twice in the back, and two security guards were wounded.
A message seeking comment on the ruling was left Thursday for the security company.
