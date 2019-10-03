Loading articles...

Judge won’t reduce bond for Border Agent accused of killings

Defense attorneys look on border patrol agent Juan David Ortiz is escorted in the 406th District Courtroom at the Webb County Justice Center in Laredo Texas, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, where he and his attorneys filed a motion for a bond reduction hearing. Ortiz has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and other charges in the September killings of four women who prosecutors say were sex workers. (Ricardo Santos/Laredo Morning Times via AP)

LAREDO, Texas — A judge in Texas has declined to reduce the bond for a U.S. Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women last year who prosecutors say were sex workers.

KGNS-TV says the judge in the border city of Laredo on Thursday denied the bond reduction request for Juan David Ortiz. Ortiz, who is charged with capital murder , remains in Webb County jail on $2.5 million bond.

Those testifying at the hearing included Erika Pena , who told investigators she escaped from Ortiz’s truck after he pointed a gun at her. She ran to a state trooper who was refuelling his vehicle and, with her help, authorities were able to find Ortiz and arrest him in September 2018.

The district attorney has said he’ll seek the death penalty in the case.

