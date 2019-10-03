Loading articles...

Interior Secretary lauds state efforts for Roosevelt library

BISMARCK, N.D. — U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt says state fundraising efforts for a proposed Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in western North Dakota are “special” and hopes the project moves forward.

Bernhardt was invited to the state to discuss maintenance improvements for Theodore Roosevelt National Park, which library backers say are needed to promote the facility. Libraries for presidents before Herbert Hoover, which includes Roosevelt, must be built without federal money.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Bernhardt offered moral support for the library before touring the park Thursday. The National Park Service has a $12 billion maintenance backlog, including about $50 million at the Roosevelt park. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says he appreciates Bernhardt’s commitment to fixing those issues.

Bernhardt met with landowners in eastern North Dakota Wednesday to discuss property rights.

