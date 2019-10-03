Loading articles...

Hudbay Minerals appoints mining veteran Stephen Lang to chair its board

TORONTO — Hudbay Minerals Inc. says it has appointed mining veteran Stephen Lang as chairman.

Lang was CEO of Centerra Gold Inc. from 2008 to 2012 and served as Centerra’s chairman from then until stepping down this month.

Toronto-based Hudbay says current chairman Alan Hibben will resign but remain on the board.

One of Lang’s first chores will be hiring a president and CEO to replace Alan Hair, who resigned in July after serving since 2016.

In May, the company agreed to replace Hair as part of a settlement agreement with activist investor Waterton Global Resource Management that also included nominating a slate of candidates for its board.

The dispute over leadership at the company had turned acrimonious at times between Hudbay and Waterton, including a lawsuit and accusations of predatory schemes.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:HBM, TSX:CG)

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Toronto-bound QEW on the Burlington Skyway - two left lanes closed for construction, expect delays.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 23 minutes ago
#Toronto forecast for Fri. Oct. 4/19: Cloud lingers early in the morning, but more sun as the day goes on. Still be…
Latest Weather
Read more