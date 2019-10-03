Loading articles...

Grand jury indicts Air Force major on murder charge in Texas

SAN ANTONIO — An Air Force major in Texas has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of his wife, whose remains were discovered in July after she was reported missing months earlier.

A Bexar County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Andre McDonald for the death of 29-year-old Andreen McDonald. The Bexar County District Attorney’s office says McDonald was also indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence during the investigation.

Andreen McDonald was last seen alive Feb. 28, and her husband was initially arrested in connection with the case. Authorities say Andreen McDonald’s remains were found in July on a Bexar County ranch.

Andre McDonald’s attorney, John Convery, told the San Antonio Express-News that his client is presumed innocent, and says he’s awaiting more documents and information from prosecutors.

The Associated Press

