Loading articles...

Grand Canyon North Rim prepares to close for winter

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Visitors have a couple more weeks to take advantage of full services at the Grand Canyon’s North Rim.

The national park starts reducing services on Oct. 16 for the cold season. The lodge and restaurants, shower and laundry facilities, restrooms, trail rides and a bookstore will close that day.

A gift shop and gas station will have limited services. Portable restrooms will be available.

The North Rim Visitor Center and a scenic drive stay open through the end of October, though snowy weather could change things.

The North Rim reopens each year in mid-May.

The Grand Canyon’s more popular South Rim stays open year-round.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:39 PM
WB 401 - ALL LANES BLOCKED past Thickson due to a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:17 PM
You may want to throw on some extra layers over the next few days as temps will be running below seasonal until the…
Latest Weather
Read more