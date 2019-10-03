Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Freitas do Amaral, a ‘father’ of Portuguese democracy, dies
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 3, 2019 8:50 am EDT
FILE - In this March, 12, 2005, file photo, Portuguese Foreign Minister Diogo Freitas do Amaral, during the newly elected government's swearing in ceremony at the Ajuda palace in Lisbon, Portugal. Diogo Freitas do Amaral, a Portuguese conservative politician who played a leading role in cementing democracy after the country's 1974 Carnation Revolution and later became president of the United Nations General Assembly, has died it was announced Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. He was 78. (AP Photo/Steven Governo, File)
LISBON, Portugal — Diogo Freitas do Amaral, a conservative politician who played a leading role in cementing democracy after Portugal’s 1974 Carnation Revolution and later became president of the U.N. General Assembly, has died. He was 78.
The government announced his death Thursday.
Freitas do Amaral was a co-founder and first leader of the Christian Democratic Party, formed barely three months after the army coup which introduced democracy.
In governments elected from 1976 onward, he was deputy prime minister, foreign minister and defence minister, and narrowly lost the 1986 presidential election.
Earlier this year, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa described Freitas do Amaral as “one of the fathers of Portuguese democracy.”
He served as U.N. General Assembly president between 1995 and 1996.