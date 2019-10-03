Loading articles...

Finnish media: President handled ‘explosive’ Trump solidly

President Donald Trump speaks during news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

HELSINKI — Finnish media are praising the performance of the Nordic country’s president at a meeting with Donald Trump as “ice-cold strong” despite the fact that the U.S. president used large chunks of their joint news conference to talk about the situation with Ukraine that has prompted an impeachment inquiry, leaving his guest sidelined at times.

Thursday’s newspapers in Finland marked in unison the calmness of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto at an emotionally charged White House news conference Wednesday. They said he wisely did not interfere with U.S. internal politics and “Trump’s nightmare,” as the tabloid Iltalehti put it.

Another tabloid, Ilta-Sanomat, cited a body language expert as saying the two leaders had seemingly good chemistry. It also said Niinisto came out with honours from his meeting with the “explosive” U.S. leader.

