Finland to return Native American remains, artifacts

CORTEZ, Colo. — Finland has agreed to return Native American ancestral remains and artifacts that were taken more than a century ago from what is now Mesa Verde National Park in the Southwest United States.

The White House announced the agreement during a news conference in Washington on Wednesday. The agreement involves the remains of about 20 individuals and 28 funerary objects.

The remains and items were excavated by a Swedish researcher in 1891 and later became part of the collection at the National Museum of Finland.

U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt says President Donald Trump and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto acknowledged the sanctity of the items to the two dozen tribes that are culturally connected to the Mesa Verde region.

That list includes tribes in Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Texas.

The Associated Press

