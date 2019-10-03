Loading articles...

Family: Driver in Chicago-area mall crash has mental illness

CHICAGO — The family of a man facing an Illinois terrorism charge for plowing an SUV into a suburban Chicago mall say he shouldn’t be called a “terrorist” because there was no political reason behind his action.

Javier Garcia’s sister also told the Chicago Tribune that her brother was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia about three years ago.

Schaumburg police say Illinois law allows someone to be charged with felony terrorism if the person is believed to have caused more than $100,000 in damage to any building containing five or more businesses. No federal charges were filed against the 22-year-old Garcia.

Authorities say Garcia drove into Woodfield Mall on Sept. 20. He was also charged with felony criminal damage to property of more than $100,000.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
Stalled bus WB Hwy 7 at Martingrove, blocking the 3 left lanes.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 35 minutes ago
GTA temps as of 3:02p running about 4-8 degrees below seasonal. Drizzle and light rain tapers after midnight #onwx
Latest Weather
Read more