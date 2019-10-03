Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dutch police arrest suspect in slaying of lawyer
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 3, 2019 10:21 am EDT
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch police say they have arrested a man on suspicion of involvement in the shooting last month of a lawyer, a slaying that shocked the nation.
Police said Thursday the suspect was arrested Tuesday in the investigation into the Sept. 18 killing in Amsterdam of lawyer Derk Wiersum.
Police did not elaborate on the suspect’s identity or his suspected role in the slaying.
Wiersum represented a witness in a criminal case against suspected underworld bosses accused of involvement in a string of killings. The witness was involved in one of the hits but cut a deal with prosecutors to provide evidence in return for a lighter sentence.
Police also say they have found the suspected getaway vehicle used after Wierseum’s killing and that they do not rule out further arrests.
