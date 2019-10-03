Loading articles...

DC to lose Newseum by year’s end

WASHINGTON — A museum dedicated to journalism and the First Amendment is set to close its doors near the National Mall by the end of the year.

WTOP-FM reports the Newseum announced its impending closure Tuesday, citing yearslong financial issues. A company statement says that despite more than 11 years of service and nearly 10 million visitors, continued operations have proved to be unsustainable.

The statement says the museum’s founder and primary funder, the Freedom Forum, remains committed to its mission to champion the five freedoms guaranteed under the First Amendment. It says efforts to increase public awareness about the importance of a free press are needed now more than ever.

Visitors are welcome through Dec. 31, 2019. Tickets purchased online include a 15% discount, with prices now starting at about $12.

___

Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com

The Associated Press

