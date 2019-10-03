Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Curfew, more tear gas in Baghdad after 2 days of violence
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 3, 2019 1:28 am EDT
Anti-government protesters set fires and block roads while security forces fire tear gas during a protest in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Iraqi officials said several protesters have been killed Wednesday and scores injured amid gunfire and clashes in Baghdad. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
BAGHDAD — Iraqi security forces are using tear gas against a few hundred protesters gathered in a central Baghdad square, hours after a curfew was announced in the Iraqi capital.
The curfew was announced early Thursday following a meeting of Iraq’s top leaders to discuss anti-government protests that have engulfed the country.
At least nine people have been killed and hundreds wounded since after security forces first opened fire on the protesters in Tuesday.
Authorities say the curfew is meant to “protect general peace” and protect protesters from “infiltrators” who committed attacks against security forces and public property. It excludes travellers to and from Baghdad airport.
Baghdad streets were largely deserted Thursday morning. In Tahrir Square, hundreds of young protesters were gathered, and police fired tear gas canisters every now and then.