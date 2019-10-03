Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is a dual-citizen, in process of renouncing U.S. citizenship

The Director of Communications for Andrew Scheer’s campaign has confirmed media reports that the Conservative Leader is a dual citizen, but says he’s in the process of having his U.S. citizenship renounced.

Brock Harrison told 680 NEWS one of Scheer’s parents was born “in another country and immigrated to Canada to start a family.”

“He and his sisters received United States passports as children and Mr. Scheer has not renewed his as an adult,” Harrison said.

Harrison added that Scheer has not voted in a United States election.

“Once Mr. Scheer became leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, he decided he would renounce his US citizenship before the election,” Harrison added.

In August, he informed the United States government that he was renouncing his citizenship. He has submitted his paperwork and is currently waiting for confirmation from the embassy that he is no longer a dual-citizen.”

Scheer is currently on the campaign trail, vying to be Canada’s next Prime Minister.

Canadians head to the polls on Oct. 21.