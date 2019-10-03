Catholic bishops consider married priests, face opposition

SANTA ROSA, Brazil — More than 100 bishops from South American countries are convening Sunday in Rome to address concerns in the Amazon region, especially for indigenous people.

One item on the synod’s agenda is a proposal to study the possibility of priestly ordination for married men who have good standing in their communities and are preferably of indigenous origin.

The bishops are considering the possibility because priest shortages have left villagers in remote areas of the Amazon without priests and unable to participate regularly in sacraments, including communion and confessions.

Proposal critics include one of Pope Francis’ top advisers at the Vatican. They argue that the church would be abandoning its own beliefs if it begins to ordain married men to make up for priest shortages.

Manuel Rueda, The Associated Press





