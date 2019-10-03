Loading articles...

California man gets jail in death of protected mountain lion

VENTURA, Calif. — A man who acknowledged shooting and killing a protected mountain lion that roamed the mountains near Los Angeles has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.

The Ventura County district attorney’s office said Thursday that Alfredo Gonzalez must also perform community service and pay restitution.

The 60-year-old pleaded guilty to the unlawful killing of the protected cougar, known as P-38, and vandalizing its tracking collar.

P-38 was born in 2012 and was known to roam the Santa Susana Mountains.

P-38 is believed to have fathered four litters of cubs. He was part of a mountain lion population that National Park Service researchers are studying using GPS tracking collars.

Prosecutors said Gonzalez shot the animal in the head in Simi Valley, possibly on July 2.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
All lanes RE-OPENED WB 401 approaching Bayview express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:21 PM
#Toronto forecast for Fri. Oct. 4/19: Cloud lingers early in the morning, but more sun as the day goes on. Still be…
Latest Weather
Read more