Bookmaker, Washington teams plan sports bets inside stadium

A well-known bookmaker and the owner of three Washington D.C. professional sports teams plan to open the nation’s first on-premises sports betting facility inside an arena.

In a partnership announced Thursday, betting company William Hill and Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns pro basketball and hockey teams in the nation’s capital, said they would open a sports book inside Capital One Arena as soon as necessary approvals are obtained.

William Hill also will become the exclusive sports betting partner of the NBA’s Washington Wizards, the NHL’s Washington Capitals, and the WNBA’s Washington Mystics.

Fans will be able to place bets at the sports book inside the arena, and also use a mobile app to bet inside the arena.

Several sports have considered in-stadium wagering, but have not yet approved it.

Wayne Parry, The Associated Press

