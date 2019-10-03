Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Battle for Trump’s tax returns pits feds against state
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 3, 2019 3:08 pm EDT
NEW YORK — Manhattan’s top prosecutor is pushing back against the Justice Department in a legal battle over President Donald Trump’s tax returns.
Trump and District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. have been fighting over the legality of a subpoena issued for the president’s returns as part of an investigation of hush money payments to two women during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Lawyers for Vance said in a court filing Thursday that it was “audacious” for federal prosecutors to ask for a delay in enforcement of the subpoena for Trump’s tax returns, considering they conducted a similar investigation just last year.
Justice Department attorneys asked a judge Wednesday to delay the subpoena temporarily so the court could hear Trump’s argument that he can’t be investigated while in office.
The Associated Press
