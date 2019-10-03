Loading articles...

Bar donates bills taken from wall for Bahamas storm victims

SARASOTA, Fla. — Staff members at a Florida bar have pulled nearly $15,000 in bills from the walls to help victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that Siesta Key Oyster Bar, which is known for its dollar bill decorations, has been collecting the money since the massive storm hit the Bahamas last month. Customers have been stapling bills to the walls for years.

SKOB, as it’s known to locals, also teamed up with three other local businesses, Daiquiri Deck, 3.14 Pi Craft Beer & Spirits and Gilligan’s Island Bar, to raise about $10,000 this past weekend. Attendees paid a $20 fee to see musicians play and get a free drink at each location. T-shirts were also sold for $20, with the event’s proceeds going to Bahamas Red Cross.

___

Information from: Sarasota (Fla.) Herald-Tribune, http://www.heraldtribune.com

The Associated Press

