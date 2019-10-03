Loading articles...

Bangladesh PM in India to sign trade, investment accords

NEW DELHI — Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has arrived in India for a visit during which she is expected to sign agreements on increasing trade and investment and improving regional connectivity.

Hasina is expected to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and is also scheduled to address a World Economic forum meeting during her four-day visit.

During a visit that began Thursday, Hasina is also expected to seek support for her country’s plan to push Myanmar to take back Rohingya Muslims who fled violence and repression there in what has become one of Asia’s largest refugee crises in decades. Bangladesh is looking for co-operation from India, China and Japan to speed up the process.

An estimated 40,000 Rohingya also have taken refuge in parts of India.

The Associated Press

